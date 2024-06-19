Canada takes another hostile action against Iran

According to IRNA, citing the Globe and Mail newspaper, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs talked about blacklisting of the IRGC under Canada’s Criminal Code during a press conference on Wednesday night.

He said that Ottawa will "use all of the tools at its disposal" to combat the IRGC's activity in Canada.

In May, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously passed a motion to designate IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani then described as an unwise and hostile the move of the Canadian parliament.

“The irresponsible move is in continuation of the wrong path that the Canadian parliamentarians have taken over the past decade under the influence of the Zionist regime and in unison with some rejected groups that have no status or value,” Kanaani said, adding that the plan runs contrary to the accepted standards and principles of international law.

Canada's CBC on Wednesday while reporting about the blacklisting of IRGC said: If a group is included in the terrorist list of the federal government of Canada, the police of this country can prosecute any person or group that provides financial or material support to the sanctioned organization. Banks can also freeze its assets''.

According to Reuters, Canadian opposition lawmakers have long called for the IRGC to be included in the terrorist list, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has refrained from doing so, warning that it could have unintended consequences.

Canada had previously included the Quds Force of the IRGC in the terrorist list.

Ottawa severed diplomatic relations with Tehran back in in 2012.

