China: Ready to ensure global security together with Russia

According to IRNA, the ministry in a statement to the TASS news agency said: "China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and key emerging powers. Our countries are entrusted with an important responsibility to ensure international and regional security, as well as stability,".

The statement said China is "ready to implement the global security initiative together with the international community, including Russia," adding that Beijing seeks to develop a relevant concept that will focus on equal and sustainable cooperation and at the same time take into account the "reasonable concerns of each country."

This statement was issued after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of a new security system, with cooperation among the major nuclear Eurasian countries at its core.

According to the statement, China sees this as a way to "peacefully resolve differences and conflicts between states through dialogue and consultation."

Putin earlier ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to maximize assistance to international agreements designed to establish a new security system. He noted that the Greater Eurasian Partnership could become its social and economic basis.

The new Russia-China partnership call comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West, the US in particular, over the Ukraine war as well as eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a US-led western military alliance that Russia sees as a threat near its borders.

At the same time, the West is worried about the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, and in this regard, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday warned that NATO should impose a cost on China for supporting Russia.

