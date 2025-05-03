U.N. envoy calls for immediate end to Israeli attacks on Syria

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen says Israel must immediately stop its attacks on Syria.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pedersen strongly condemned Israel’s increasing violations of Syrian sovereignty, including repeated airstrikes in Damascus and other cities.

He called on the Israeli regime to stop the attacks and avoid endangering the lives of civilians.

Pedersen also emphasized the need for Israel to comply with international law and respect Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

Israel launched round 20 airstrikes on Syria on Friday night, with Israeli authorities claiming that the attacks were aimed at protecting the Druze minority following a new wave of sectarian violence in the Arab country.

A war monitor reported that 119 people, mostly Druze fighters, have been killed in clashes with militants allied with the new rulers in Syria.

3266**4353