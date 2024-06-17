Zionist regime assassinates another Hezbollah commander

According to IRNA, citing Al-Arabiya website, Hezbollah field commander named Mohammad Ahmad Ayoub was killed in attack on car in southern Lebanon on Monday.

This report did not give more details but said the Zionist regime’s aerial attack took place in the city of Salaa in southern Lebanon.

Ayoub was reportedly was one of the officials of the equipment production department of this resistance group.

This is the second Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah members in about a week.

Taleb Sami Abdallah, better known by the nom the guerre Abu Taleb, a top commander of the Lebanese resistance movement was killed in Israeli air raid targeting a house in the town of Jwaya on last Tuesday.

In retaliations for Abdallah’s assassination, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets as well as “guided missiles” over the past several days targeting Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

Israel’s spying equipment and radar systems on the Mount Meron as well as a gathering of the occupying regime’s soldiers at the Hadab Yaroun were successfully hit by Hezbollah rockets and missiles.

