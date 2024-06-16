Jun 17, 2024, 1:29 AM
Acting Iran FM meets aide to top Russian diplomat

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister met and held talks with the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister.

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani posted a message in Farsi on his X social media network with a picture of his meeting with Igor Khovaev on Sunday night.

“In the meeting with Igor Khovaev, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister, I explained Iran's positions and considerations regarding the region, with reference to the destabilizing effects of the presence of some extra-regional actors in the Caucasus”, he wrote in the post.  

He added that “there is the necessity of greater coordination and synergy between Iran, Russia and other regional governments to maintain peace and stability in the Caucasus”.

