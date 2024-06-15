Supreme Leader receives Iranian Olympiad medalists

A number of medalists from national and international scientific Olympiads had an audience with Ayatollah Khamenei today on Saturday in the capital city of Tehran.

The gathering commenced with the noon and afternoon prayers led by the Supreme Leader and took place in the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In a meeting with elites and medalists, Ayatollah Khamenei discussed the upcoming Iranian presidential election, emphasizing the significance of elections and advocating for increased voter participation.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the nation's scientific advancements and rapid progress, noting that international statistics indicate Iran's development is significantly above the global average in terms of scientific growth rate.

The Supreme Leader stated that according to reports, Iran achieved 26 gold medals between 2018 and 2021, and in the span of one year from 2022 to 2023, it earned 30 gold medals, indicating a significant scientific advancement. However, he emphasized that this is insufficient and urged the audience to exert considerable effort to advance the country's progress.

3266**2050