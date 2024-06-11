Bagheri Kani meets top Venezuelan, Thai diplomats in Russia

Bagheri Kani held discussions with Yvan Gil Pinto on Monday in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The two discussed ways on how to expand bilateral relations and exchanged views on international issues.

Venezuela has been seeking to join BRICS, a political and economic bloc of major emerging economies. Iran officially joined the alliance this year.

On the second day of his visit to Nizhny Novgorod, Bagheri Kani also held talks with Maris Sangiampongsa, the foreign minister of Thailand.

They spoke about bilateral ties and international developments.

4353**2050