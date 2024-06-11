Israeli forces killed in Hezbollah missile strikes on Golan Heights

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, Israeli media outlets reported hearing dozens of explosions in the Upper Galilee region in northern occupied Palestine.

Several missiles have been fired at areas such as Ramim Cliff, Al Manara, and other Zionist settlements, intensifying unrest in the north of the Israeli-occupied territories. Following the onset of war in Gaza, Hezbollah initiated attacking Israeli positions to engage Zionist forces in northern occupied territories and lessen the pressure on Palestinian fighters.

Zionist sources reported a significant number of missiles were launched toward the Israeli settlement of Katzrin in the northern occupied territories.

Sirens have been heard in some settlements in northern occupied Palestine that have not been evacuated yet.

A missile has also landed in the Zionist settlement of Kfar HaNassi located in Upper Galilee.

Some Israeli media sources reported the firing of 40 missiles from Lebanese soil towards the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah also issued a statement, declaring that in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, their fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli military forces in the Natu'a settlement at 9:00 AM, resulting in casualties and injuries among the troopers.

4208**9417