Judiciary spox urges int’l bodies to give strong response to Zionist regime's crimes

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary spokesman has called on international organizations to make use of the world opportunities and the cooperation among world countries to give a proper response to the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza.

Speaking at his briefing on Tuesday, Asghar Jahangir censured the West for its double-sided behavior towards the human rights issues.

The spokesman slammed the Zionist regime of Israel’s crimes and genocidal acts in Gaza during the past eight months and said all free thinkers worldwide condemned all those incidents that have occurred recently in Nuseirat refugee camp, in which hundreds of defenseless people were killed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangir announced that the Judiciary chief is planned to take a visit to Doha to hold talks on various issues with Qatari officials.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 37,000 mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

