Iraqi resistance launches drone attack against Israeli base in Golan Heights

The important target was attacked by drones, Palestinian news agency Samaa quoted the Iraqi resistance as saying on Tuesday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has reiterated that this drone attack was launched on Monday evening, emphasizing that it will continue its attacks on the Israeli regime’s bases.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also targeted an important Israeli base in Eilat located in the southern part of occupied Palestine.

During its previous operations, the resistance group had warned of an escalation of its attacks on the Israeli bases if the aggression continued in Gaza.

