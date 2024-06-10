Top Iranian, Chinese diplomats confer on boosting bilateral ties

During the meeting, held on Monday, both sides discussed political, economic, commercial, regional and international issues and exchanged views on ways to develop cooperation in these fields.

Bagheri Kani, at the head of a delegation, arrived in Nizhny Novgorod to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

The top Iranian diplomat was received by the Russian foreign ministry and local officials as well as Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Apart from attending the BRICS meeting on June 10-11 that will focus on regional and international issues, Bagheri Kani is set to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

Upon his arrival, Bagheri Kani told reporters that it was the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries since the Islamic Republic became one of its members.

“BRICS is the largest international economic group, and with the presence of important countries, it is playing its role outside the framework of the unilateralism of the West. The presence of the Islamic Republic in this group shows the position and importance of our country in the multilateral system.”

He added that Iran’s membership in BRICS is a lasting legacy of martyred President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

