Iran’s acting FM to attend BRICS meeting in Russia on June 10-11

Bagheri Kani is set to lead a diplomatic delegation to the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, which will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10th and 11th.

During a previous meeting in the Russian city of Kazan, the top Iranian diplomat described the BRICS group as the core and driving force of the collective international will to establish a world based on justice and secure the interests of independent countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024, is expected to outline the outcomes of the discussions at the conclusion of the summit on June 11.

During this period, Moscow has prioritized issues in three sectors: politics and security, economy and finance, plus cultural and humanitarian relations.

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS; namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

