China affirms commitment to Iran’s territorial integrity

In a meeting with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing adheres to the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, both sides discussed political, economic, commercial, regional and international issues and exchanged views on ways to develop cooperation in these fields.

Expressing his condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Wang Yi termed the Iran-China relations as strategic.

He said China is determined to develop strategic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Bagheri Kani for his part, described the Iran-China ties as deep-rooted and historical and on the way to improvement in all fields.

Multilateralism, which Iran and China are the flagships of, is a clear solution to solve global problems, the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

Bagheri Kani also slammed the Zionists’ crimes as an example of unilateralism’s failure and hailed the Chinese government's position in the recent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors.

Bagheri Kani, at the head of a delegation, arrived in Nizhny Novgorod to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

The top Iranian diplomat was received by the Russian foreign ministry and local officials as well as Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Apart from attending the BRICS meeting on June 10-11 that will focus on regional and international issues, Bagheri Kani is set to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

Upon his arrival, Bagheri Kani told reporters that it was the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries since the Islamic Republic became one of its members.

“BRICS is the largest international economic group, and with the presence of important countries, it is playing its role outside the framework of the unilateralism of the West. The presence of the Islamic Republic in this group shows the position and importance of our country in the multilateral system.”

He added that Iran’s membership in BRICS is a lasting legacy of martyred President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

