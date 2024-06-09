Iran acting FM heads for Russia to attend BRICS ministerial meeting

The Iranian diplomat departed Tehran on Sunday night to attend the meeting on June 10-11 that will focus on regional and international issues, among others.

Bagheri Kani is also set to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join, during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

The organization was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China under the name of the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

The group, bringing together the world's most important developing countries, seeks to challenge Western policies which BRICS sees as unilateral.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE were other countries that officially joined the group in January 2024.

