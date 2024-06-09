Many countries interested in Iranian drones: Commander

Brigadier General Vahedi made the remarks on Sunday while touring the Yasini military base in the southern city of Bushehr.

The Army’s Air Force, along with other armed forces, has so far been able to produce varied drones with different ranges, he said.

He added that many countries are interested in purchasing Iranian-developed drones.

The Army’s Air Force has made remarkable progress in terms of equipment and internal cohesion, the official underlined.

Brigadier General Vahedi also argued that since the Islamic Republic has a privileged and strategic position, it has always faced many threats throughout history.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani has said that the Islamic Republic is producing the majority of the equipment required by the country’s Armed Forces domestically.

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in the field of making drone engines, he said, adding that the country is seeking to reach higher levels in manufacturing heavier engines.

