Operation True Promise a source of national pride: IRGC chief

"This country, in the Operation True Promise openly and without any secrecy, and with the knowledge that a political power beyond the Zionist regime was facing it, carried out a missile operation," Major General Hossein Salami said on Sunday in an address to university Basij officials in Tehran.

"The magnitude of this operation is a source of pride," he declared.

General Salami pointed out that many countries, including the United Kingdom, had sought to dissuade Iran from carrying out the strike, which was meant to punish the Israeli regime for a deadly attack on Iran's diplomatic premises in Syria.

"Everyone was worried, but we were calm and prepared for all possible enemy scenarios and to overcome them. This is a sign of our power," he said.

The IRGC commander noted that the Iranian people took to the streets to express jubilation upon hearing the news of the missile launch against the Israeli regime.

