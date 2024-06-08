MP: IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution on Iran ‘political’

“The passage of the resolution, which was proposed by Britain, France and Germany, was against the existing environment, as we were continuing our cooperation with the agency”, Borujerdi told IRNA on Saturday.

The MP, who represents the city of Larestan at parliament, referred to Iran’s measures to scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA.

He noted that Iran took the measures within the framework of the JCPOA after former US president Donald Trump withdrew his country from the deal and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Britain, France and Germany are aware that the JCPOA was a bilateral agreement and Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions, Borujerdi said. Therefore, he continued, the latest Board of Governors’ resolution was “totally political and is condemned by Iran.”

The Board passed the resolution on Wednesday (June 5), calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the IAEA and reverse its barring of the agency’s inspectors.

Iran has rejected all the allegations made against it in the resolution, saying that it has “persistently complied with its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreements (CSA), including through maximum cooperation with the IAEA to implement its verification activities in Iran.”

The Islamic Republic also maintains that its nuclear program has a peaceful nature, and that it remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), stressing that “this principled policy remains unchanged.”

