Like-minded countries warn IAEA against anti-Iran resolution

In a joint statement on Wednesday ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors' vote, the Like-Minded Group of Developing Countries criticized a draft resolution by Britain, France and Germany, known as E3, against Iran's nuclear program as a "miscalculation" that could have the opposite effect.

The statement - a copy of which was reviewed by IRNA - says that adopting a resolution against a country that has recently emerged from an official mourning period due to the tragic passing of its president and foreign minister is outside the norms of diplomatic etiquette.

The group warns that political confrontation in the midst of international efforts to address Iran's nuclear dossier is not constructive in this delicate and sensitive environment.

The statement further appreciates Iran's continued engagement with the UN nuclear watchdog on safeguards issues.

On Monday, the three European countries submitted a resolution to the IAEA's board, censuring Iran over what they claim to be lack of cooperation with the agency.

Iran has warned that it would respond accordingly to any measure by the UN nuclear watchdog.

4353**2050