Iran won’t back down from its inalienable rights: AEOI spox

Kamalvandi made the comment on Wednesday after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors passed a resolution against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, which was proposed by the three European countries of France, the UK and Germany.

The resolution called on Iran to “reverse its withdrawal of the designations of several experienced Agency inspectors which is essential to fully allow the Agency to conduct its verification activities in Iran effectively.”

The Iranian official called the passage of the resolution a political and unconstructive move by the IAEA Board of Governors.

“Western countries are expected to take the path of interaction and cooperation, instead of misusing international organizations and exerting pressure”, Kamalvandi said, adding that those countries should know from the past experiences that Iran will not back down from its inalienable rights in the face of political pressures.

