Iran warns IAEA of exploitation by certain members

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri Kani said the IAEA is a technical agency and all countries, including the member countries of the IAEA Board of Governors, are expected to act based on the agency’s technical approach.

“The non-constructive approach of some member countries in exploiting the agency’s capacity in pursuit of their political goals will definitely harm the identity of the agency, as well as its role-playing and specialized role,” he stated.

Bagheri Kani further said Iran has always advised different countries to allow the agency to continue its technical and specialized role and not turn it into a place for political reprisals.

Iran on Tuesday submitted a note to the IAEA about the recent reports that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had given to the Board of Governors, urging the agency to observe impartiality in its reports on the country’s nuclear activities.

In an address to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Grossi repeated his previous claims about the lack of cooperation on Iran’s side on certain issues, alleging that Iran has yet to provide the agency with “technically credible explanations” about the presence of uranium particles at two of its nuclear sites.

