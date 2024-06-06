E3 responsible for consequences of IAEA resolution: Iran envoy

According to IRNA, Naziri speaking at the meeting on Wednesday warned that the responsibility for the negative consequences of the resolution on the positive atmosphere required for Iran's interactions with the IAEA now lies with the three European countries.

He cautioned that the anti-Iran resolution will undoubtedly affect the positive atmosphere needed to work on the mutually-agreed measures between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog, saying “now the Troika must take responsibility for any consequences.”

“This resolution cannot divert the attention of the international community from the real intention of the Troika to give the Israeli regime enough time to continue the genocide in Gaza with impunity and cannot pressure Iran to give up its rights to pursue a peaceful nuclear program”, Naziri told the gathering.

He emphasized that while the Islamic Republic, in words and actions, has shown its desire for constructive interaction, it is now ready to react to any non-constructive stance and action.

The resolution proposed by Britain, France and Germany, against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was approved by the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday, with 20 votes in favor, 2 votes against and 12 abstentions. It asks Tehran to take "necessary and urgent measures" to resolve the alleged safeguard issues.

Before the voting, several countries issued a joint statement calling the adoption of the anti-Iran resolution a miscalculation and warned of its negative consequences. They also urged member states to resist the efforts to politicize safeguarding issues by not voting on the resolution.

4399