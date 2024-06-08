Blacklisting Israeli army to be proper punitive act: Palestinians Authority

The United Nations is to add Israeli army to the blacklist of those who harm children in conflict, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The move comes as over 15,500 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

In reaction to the action, PA said that the inclusion of the regime in the blacklist is considered a proper measure to make the Zionists accountable.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, PA noted that the whole world is recognizing Palestine, and the related international resolutions on the situation in the Gaza Strip show the isolation of the Zionist regime and the United States in the international arena.

In a related reaction, a member of the Hamas political bureau Ezzat El-Reshiq said that the UN’s decision has infuriated Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionists.

The official said that the bombing of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, is in no way justifiable, adding that the occupying regime's army consists of a group of bloodthirsty criminals.

Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged enclave of Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

7129**9417