US responsible for massacre of Rafah children: Hamas official

In reaction to the recent US administration's stance on the crimes of the Zionists in Rafah, Al-Rishq said that a White House spokesman says the military operation in Rafah resulted in the killing of dozens of innocent people, including children, and that the images released are horrific.

On the other hand, the American official says that the Israeli attack on Rafah is not crossing the red line, he added.

The remarks reflect the brutal, immoral and contradictory position of the Americans and prove that they are the full accomplice of the Zionist regime in genocide, and killing.

International reactions and condemnations keep pouring in over Sunday’s massacre of displaced Palestinians by the Zionist regime in a refugee camp in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip.

7129**2050