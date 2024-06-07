Iran acting FM departs for Turkiye to attend D-8 session

Bagheri Kani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the D-8 session on Palestine in Istanbul, Turkiye.

He will also have meetings with his counterparts participating in the event to discuss the necessity of united and coordinated action by the Islamic countries to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime, as well as to send urgent aid to the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and Rafah.

The extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation will be held at Dolmabahçe Palace on Saturday.

The Zionist regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050