UN chief mulls over putting Zionist regime on blacklist

Guterres has informed the officials of the Israeli regime that he intends to put the Zionist regime on the blacklist of countries that are responsible for the killing of children, IRNA cited Palestinian Sama News Agency on Friday.

The UN Secretary-General had previously condemned the Israeli attack on a UN-run school, which resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people.

In mid-May, judges at the top United Nations court ordered the Israeli regime to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and withdraw from the enclave, citing “immense risk” to the Palestinian population.

The Zionist regime has since pressed on with its assault on Rafah and the rest of the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

