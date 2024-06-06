Jun 6, 2024, 3:05 PM
Al-Qassam Brigades say they destroy Israeli forces, tanks in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - A number of Zionist soldiers are reportedly killed, and several tanks are destroyed in an operation launched by the Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

IRNA citing Al Jazeera, reported on Thursday that the Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement, "We targeted a Merkava tank of the Zionist regime with an Al-Yasin 105 rocket in the east of the Deir al Balah city in the center of the Gaza Strip, and destroyed it."

In another statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the destruction of two more tanks of the Zionist regime in the mentioned area.

The  military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also announced it blew up the entrance of a bombed tunnel in "Tel al-Arab" west of Rafah, and five soldiers were killed during this operation.

Media sources also reported rocket attacks on Zionist settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

