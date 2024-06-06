IRNA citing Al Mayadeen Satellite television channel, reported on Thursday that the Israeli army announced that a security incident occurred on the border of Gaza and the occupied territories.

The Zionist Army Radio reported that a team of Palestinian resistance fighters infiltrate into occupied territories near the Karam Abu Salem crossing in Rafah about two hours ago.

The Israeli army announced a conflict between its soldiers and Palestinian fighters in this area, and also admitted that two of its soldiers were injured in this conflict.

The Zionist Surveillance Organization has prohibited the publication of details of this intelligence failure.

