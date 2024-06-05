Jun 6, 2024, 12:15 AM
Iran pursuing release of pro-Palestine activist detained in France: FM Spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the ministry is pursuing the case of an Iranian pro-Palestine activist detained by French police to ensure his immediate release.

Kanaani said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry, in line with its inherent duty to protect Iranian nationals, has quickly embarked on measures to uphold the rights of the Iranian detainee Bashir Bi-azar and ensure his immediate release.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s rights chief Kazem Gharibabadi called on France to release Bi-azar who was detained in Paris for expressing support for the Palestinians.

Gharibabadi, the secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, said on his X account that the detention of the Iranian citizen for supporting the oppressed Palestinian people represents another shameful instance of France's approach to human rights.

"Yesterday, I conversed with his wife and the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are determined to protect our compatriots," Gharibabadi said.

He emphasized, "This Iranian national must be released immediately."

