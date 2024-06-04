Where is the world heading to with fake news?

In circumstances where the credibility of the media has declined and journalism has become non-professional, the use of lies, deception, and fabrication of news to achieve these goals has become a common practice.

The misuse by the Western media and malicious actors like ISIS terrorists of communication technologies to promote their own goals and objectives has severely poisoned the global information environment. “Fake news” and “doctored narratives” that are intentionally designed and produced by individuals, media, or even bots pose a great challenge to the age of global communications. The speed of data transfer and the ubiquity of the Internet, coupled with the decline of professional journalism, have given rise to more lies and fabrications. The suppression of truth, stopping the spread of real news, and isolating or destroying the authentic media outlets that are committed to publish the documented narration of events are the adverse and disheartening consequences of the misuse of communication technologies, which have turned lies into an inherent element in the hands of the Zionist and Western media outlets.

During the 12-million-people funeral held for the late Iranian president, the Western mainstream media had pushed the courage to lie to such an extent that they even said that some people in Iran are mourning and the rest are celebrating! Britain's Sky News TV channel, while publishing a short report about the funeral of the Martyrs Of Service, dedicated several items to the joy of the MKO terrorists and old Iranian monarchists who have long made London the base of their anti-Iranian activities. The US-based ABC News, which is also a subsidiary of another Zionist organization, under the influence of the Zionist agenda, tried to fabricate news stories and to discredit the role of the late President Raisi in the fight against MKO terrorists, just like the New York Times, which is also owned by a Zionist family, which fabricated dozens of stories about potential instability and division in Iran as a result of President’s death.

There is no need to mention the BBC Persian, Voice of America (VOA), Radio Farda and dozens of other propaganda media outlets which are under the control of foreign ministries of their respective countries and use government funding to falsify news and information to negatively impact the public opinion of the Iranians.

The tone adopted by the BBC Persian, was a usual tone of delight and mischief and narrated the story of a man who didn’t make it to the finish line! The media controlled by the British monarch tried as usual to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and their president and in order to corroborate its claims it gave a full coverage to a handful of Iranian opposition figures gathering in London.

These politically-motivated propaganda lies are certainly a product of the declining clout of the media in the West and are influenced by the huge wave of fake news publications. However, this campaign of spreading lies harms “truth” and honesty” more than anything else and mainly seeks to target the knowledge and understanding of the public opinions in the West about Iran and other developments in the world. In fact, it deprives the public of the right to listen to and to see the realities and to have a clear analysis and evaluation about various issues and to show a proper reaction to them.

The freedom of expression and the media believing in professional principles of journalism are other victims of this dishonest campaign. Many believe that a continuation of this trend will lead to a dark perspective for the information and journalism industry where fake and doctored information can entirely eliminate the real and trusted one.

Some even anticipate a world in which fake news and extensive fabrications by the Western media would cause a large group of people to avoid reading the news and checking the media for good.