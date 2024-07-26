UN official urges protection for civilian population in Gaza

Addressing the UNSC session on Friday, Hadi said: "Protection is urgently needed for the civilian population in Gaza, but also for the humanitarian operations. Humanitarian staff and assets must be protected from all forms of violent attacks."

"Today the UN is not in a position to provide the necessary assistance to the people in Gaza, let alone to scale up, unless specific factors are in place," he added.

"Duty of care to all humanitarian staff is one of our highest concerns. Today, the risks inside Gaza are unacceptable," Hadi noted.

"Six hundred and twenty-five thousand children have been deprived of an entire schoolyear of education. Needless to say that a child without education is a child without future," he stated.

Referring to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Hadi said thousands of children had suffered terrible injuries such as third-degree burns, amputated limbs and profound psychological injuries.

