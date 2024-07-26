Need to join hands to address problems: Pezeshkian

Addressing the members of his election campaigning in Tehran on Friday, Pezeshkian said that although there are economic problems, sanctions and disputes, but we must join hands and solve the problems.

Relying on what we have in this country, we must create a new plan and create a new behavior, he added.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by severe international sanctions, Pezeshkian called for national solidarity.

Emphasizing that he himself would try day and night to solve the problems, by fostering unity, Iranian president-elect believes that the Iranian people can demonstrate their dignity and pride on the global stage.

Masoud Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of Iran in the second round of the presidential elections, garnering the majority of votes on July 5th.

An endorsement ceremony will be held on Sunday with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the country’s high-ranking officials in attendance.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament next Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.

