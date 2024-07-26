Students gather in front of UN office in Mashhad

A number of students and activists of student organizations gathered in front of the United Nations office in Mashhad in protest to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime and the indifference of the authorities and those responsible for holding international competitions to these crimes and emphasized their support for the Palestinian people by reading a statement.

While it is stated in the charter of the Olympic Games that one of the goals of these competitions is to create a path based on recognized human rights, but with the participation of the Israeli athletes in the competitions, it has been acted against it, one of the students Ehsan Nasirian told IRNA.

Israel has violated the rights of the Palestinians without any consequences, and no international organization has reacted decisively to it, he added.

About two years ago, the European Union blacklisted Russian teams because of the war against Ukraine, but now the policies are different, he stated.

The students chanted slogans against the crimes of the Zionist regime while holding placards with the text "Sports are not a place for crimes, genocidaires have no place in sports, and international institutions indifferent to genocide should be tried".

