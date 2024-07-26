Spox: MKO's fate will be nothing but displacement

The MKO terrorists, who have been displaced in Europe for many years, and as a political toy by the United States, the Zionist regime, and some European countries claim to support human rights and are exploited as a tool, have bloody hands and a shameful and criminal background, Kanaani wrote on his X account on Friday.

In the years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution of the Iranian people, they martyred more than 17,000 Iranian citizens and finally took refuge in the arms of the criminal Saddam, he added.

The fate of those who, after betraying Iran with the support of the enemies of the Iranian nation, took the water and soil of their homeland and their countrymen under the fire of hatred, will not be anything other than displacement or what they experienced in Mersad operation, he noted.

The MKO began carrying out terrorist operations from June 20, 1981, with about 12,000 terrorist attacks so far listed in the organization’s history.

The victims of the MKO’s terrorist operations included both officials and ordinary people of 3-89 years of age. The organization has carried out mass terrorist actions, including detonation of a bomb at the office of the Islamic Republic Party that led to the killing of 72 officials, the then Chief Justice of Iran Mohammad Beheshti being among them. The MKO’s terrorist operations also included bombing the offices of the President and Prime Minister of Iran in 1981 and late assassination of high-ranking military commanders.

The members of the organization relocated to Iraq and its ringleader Masoud Rajavi met with the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein when Iran was fighting a harsh war to push back Iraqi army from its seized territories in southwest of the country. The meeting marked the beginning of the cooperation between the Iraqi regime and the MKO in the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.

Conspiracies and crimes committed by the MKO have been carved in the memory of the Iranian people so deep that the group is hated by all Iranians from all political ideas, including the opposition.

Though aware of their criminal and terrorist dark history, the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently attended the MKO’s headquarters in Albania and met with its chief Maryam Rajavi, stating that he saw himself as one of them.

The MKO has a history of terrorist attacks, horrific murders like burning, decapitation, dismemberment, and many other brutal crimes, a large part of which has been reported in the organization’s official publication entitled “Mujahed”.

9376**2050