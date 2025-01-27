VP Zarif did not have an agenda for talks with anyone in Davos: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian deputy foreign minister for consular and parliamentary of affairs said that Iran's Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif did not have not any agenda for negotiations with any party, and basically, any decisions regarding important foreign policy issues are made in the higher authorities of the decision-making system and it becomes operational by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, in response to the question of parliament's reporter about the doubts raised regarding the plans of Mohammad-Javad Zarif added that he attended the Davos summit at the official invitation of the World Economic Forum and after coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zarif was invited to this meeting as an expert in the field of international relations and also as the custodian of strategic affairs and presidential think tank, and all his meetings were held with the suggestion and coordination of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Switzerland.

Iran's deputy foreign minister of economic diplomacy and Iran's ambassador have also accompanied Zarif in the said meetings in Bern.

