Israeli forces raid home of freed Palestinian prisoner, assault U.S. journalist: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli forces have violently raided the home of a former Palestinian prisoner recently released in a prisoner exchange with Israel as part of a recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, The New York Times reported.

The raid took place on Saturday on the outskirts of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, where family members of the Palestinian man, identified as Ashraf Zughayer, had gathered to celebrate his release from Israeli detention.

Zughayer, 46, a member of Hamas who was imprisoned in 2002, was freed along with 199 other Palestinian prisoners earlier that day. The Israeli troops stormed the event, detaining Zughayer’s brother and forcibly removing journalists from the scene, including a reporter from The New York Times.

Earlier in the day, social media footage showed Zughayer wearing a Hamas scarf and being cheered in a car parade through his neighborhood, surrounded by supporters waving Hamas flags.

When Times reporters arrived a few hours later, the atmosphere was calm. However, Israeli forces proceeded with the raid, during which one soldier struck Times reporter Aaron Boxerman with the muzzle of a loaded rifle as he stood near the yard entrance.

A spokesperson for The Times said the newspaper has lodged a protest with the Israeli military regarding the attack.

In recent days, Israeli forces have stormed the homes of other former Palestinian prisoners released as part of the ceasefire deal to prevent celebrations for their return.

