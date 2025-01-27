Zarif’s interview at Davos breaks summit audience record

Tehran, IRNA – An interview with Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has become the most-watched video of the summit.

The official website of the Davos summit reported that the interview, conducted by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, has received more than 143,000 views, setting an audience record for the summit in the past two years.

In the interview, Zarif, a former foreign minister, answered Zakaria’s questions about Iran’s domestic and foreign policies, national interests, and defense strategies.

Zarif is known worldwide for negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, the JCPOA, with world powers. He has over one million followers on social media.

2050**4353