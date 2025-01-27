Iran condemns Israel’s violation of ceasefire deal in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has strongly condemned the deadly Israeli attacks on displaced Lebanese people trying to return to their homes in southern Lebanon, in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that the repeated breaches of the ceasefire deal by Israeli forces were against humanitarian law and a clear example of war crimes.

On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire on those attempting to return to their villages near the border after failing to meet a sixty-day deadline to withdraw from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire deal.

Baghaei also said the United States and France were accountable as the guarantors and supervisors of the ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

He said that the presence of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon was a continuation of the regime’s military invasion of an Arab country and a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He urged the UN Security Council and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its acts of aggression.

Iran is committed to backing the Lebanese government and nation, as well as resistance groups in the country, against the Israeli regime’s expansionism, the spokesman said.

9341**4353