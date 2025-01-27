Iran MPs strongly condemn European Parliament’s anti-Iran resolution

Tehran, IRNA – Members of the Iranian Parliament have strongly condemned a recent resolution passed by the European Parliament against the Islamic Republic, labeling it an interventionist and biased approach.

During the Monday session of the Iranian Parliament, lawmakers issued a statement in reaction to the recent anti-Iran resolution from the European Parliament. The statement said, “The attack on the judiciary and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reflects the adversaries’ plan to undermine the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

It further emphasized, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to respecting human rights and ensuring justice for all its citizens, in accordance with domestic law and the principles of international law.”

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution criticizing what it alleged to be Iran’s systematic human rights abuses.

“In a situation where two high-ranking Iranian judges have been martyred in a terrorist attack, the European Parliament has clearly interfered in Iran’s internal affairs by turning the facts upside down and thereby showing its support for terrorist groups,” Iranian MPs said.

Iran has consistently taken a leading role in the fight against terrorism and has been a victim of both organized and state terrorism itself, the statement said, noting that many terrorist groups carry out their operations inside Iran with the support of the European Union.

The Parliament stressed that the IRGC is a legitimate entity ensuring the security of the country and the region. Any attempt by the European Parliament to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization will provoke a strong response from Iran, lawmakers said. The Parliament will not remain silent in the face of disrespect towards the Iranian armed forces, they added.

The Iranian MPs further urged the European Parliament to open its eyes to global realities and stop treading the ineffective pathway of confronting the Iranian nation.

