Resistance fighters deal heavy blow on Zionists in Khan Yunis

According to the Palestinian media, Al-Quds Brigades had announced a few hours ago that the occupying forces and their vehicles were targeted by a mortar attack around the entrance of the Rafah crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip.

It also targeted occupying forces with mortar along Netzarim Corridor.

Meanwhile, Sama News reported the martyrdom of two women and the injury of another in the bombing of a residential house in east of Khan Yunis.

The bodies of three martyrs were removed from the rubble near the Farabi school in Bani Suheila, west of Khan Yunis.

Media previously announced that the Zionist regime carried out extensive airstrikes against areas in Gaza and east of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli regime, with the absolute support of the United States, has launched a devastating war against the residents of Gaza Since October 7, 2023, which has led to the martyrdom and injury of more than 129,000 Palestinians and the missing more than 10,000 others, most of them children and women.

Tel Aviv continues the war against the oppressed residents of Gaza and ignores the UN Security Council resolution to immediately stop the war and the orders of the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent the genocide and improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in this region.

