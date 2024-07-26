FM Spox undermines Zionists' accusations against Iran regarding Olympics

The accusations and hateful remarks made by the minister of the child-killing Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics is a desperate attempt to divert the world's public opinion from the genocide in Gaza and escape forward against the global anger and hatred of the war crimes of the Israeli regime against the oppressed Palestinian people, Kanaani wrote on his X account on Friday.

Such accusations are against the Olympic charter based on peace and friendship and another example of the Zionist regime's non-adherence to universal and international norms and values, he added.

The accusations raised by the regime, which over the past ten months by killing tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, both men and women and children, have reached the limits of cruelty, are more ridiculous than believable, he noted.

The sports squad of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the Paris Olympics with dozens of athletes and national champions, Kanaani said.

We wish success to the French government and nation in hosting and holding the world's biggest sports event in a proper manner with full security, he stressed.

