Israeli army kills 2 young Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli military forces shot the car of two Palestinians and killed them at a checkpoint in west of the camp, IRNA cited Shehab news agency on Tuesday.

It happened while the arrest of the Palestinians continues in the West Bank and has increased since the Al Aqsa Storm in October, 2023, according to the Palestinian news agency.

In a related development, the Zionist forces have stormed into the house of two Palestinians, who had already been released, and detained them.

In a joint statement on Monday, Palestinian prisoners’ club and the detainees’ organization have announced that over 9,000 Palestinians in the West bank and in the occupied city of Quds have been arrested by the Israeli regime since the seventh of October.

The UN special rapporteur on torture has expressed concerns in May over beating of the Palestinian detainees, keeping them handcuffed for long periods, depriving the arrested people from sleep and threatening them by sexual and physical violence.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 36,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

1483**2050