US police keep cracking down on pro-Palestine protests

According to the Associated Press, the police handcuffed around 50 people and took them away from a protest venue in San Francisco, California on Monday.

The official number of arrests has not yet been announced yet.

Pro-Palestinian protesters entered the building of the Israeli consulate on Monday and occupied it for several hours.

They wrote slogans on the entrance of the building demanding the freedom of Palestine and the end of the war on Gaza.

The demonstration comes at a time when pro-Palestinian students in San Francisco universities also stood up in support of Palestine in the past weeks.

The pro-Palestine student movement started with protests and setting up tents at Columbia University and spread to other universities in the United States.

Thousands of students have been detained and dozens suspended from colleges and universities for participating in those protests.

