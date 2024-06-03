‘Fruit of Martyr Amirabdollahian’s efforts will be liberation of Al-Quds Sharif’

According to IRNA, Mokhbar made the remarks on Monday evening (June 14) while visiting the family home of the late Foreign Minister.

He congratulated and offered condolences to Amirabdollahian’s family on his martyrdom and said: "Although these martyrs are no more among us but, their martyrdom is an eternal honor."

"The government and the people are grateful to the efforts of the martyrs, and among them Amirabdollahian was our busy foreign minister, who during his service had a unique effect on strengthening relations with neighbors, the regional stability, boosting the resistance front and bringing disgrace to the child-killing Zionist regime”, he underlined.

Mokhber called Martyr Amirabdollahian a revolutionary diplomat whose approach, not only tried to strengthen Iran's relations with the countries of the eastern and western world, but also managed to bring stability to the region and was praised by many politicians in the region and beyond.

The Acting President stated that when the world was watching the crimes of child-killing Zionists in recent months, Amirabdollahian was busy in creating a regional and international consensus against the occupying regime with his round-the-clock struggle.

He also hailed the late top diplomat for his professionalism in work, humility, high-mindedness and moment-to-moment attention to the orders of the leaders of the Muslim world.

4399