Iran acting FM meets top Lebanese officials in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is in Beirut where he has met with top Lebanese officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Lebanese capital on Monday morning on the first leg of a regional tour that will focus on talks on regional issues, especially the latest developments in Palestine.

He also met with Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The trip comes two weeks after Berri traveled to Tehran to attend the funeral of President Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who were killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

