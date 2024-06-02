Jun 2, 2024, 9:39 PM
Maldives says will ban Israelis from entering the country over Gaza war

Tehran, IRNA -- The Maldives government has announced that it will ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country over the regime’s war on Gaza.

The office of President Mohamed Muizu made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the Maldives government has decided to set up a subcommittee to oversee the process, according to AP.

The office also said that the president will appoint a special envoy to launch a fundraising campaign to help the Palestinian people.

The decision to ban Israelis from entering Maldives comes as public anger boils in the island Asian country over the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed at least 36,439 Palestinians since it began in early October.     

