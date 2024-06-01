Iran Foreign Ministry summons Swedish charge d'affaires

The ministry summoned the Swedish diplomat on Saturday to lodge Iran’s protest against “unfounded and biased” allegations which the ministry said were made based on disinformation and under influence of the Zionist regime.

The ministry said that making such baseless allegations shows that certain parties are trying to ruin long-running relations between Iran and Sweden, calling on the European country’s officials to remain vigilant on suspicious moves.

The Swedish charge d'affaires promised to convey Iran’s protest to the government in Stockholm.

On Thursday, Sweden’s domestic security agency alleged that Iran had used criminal networks in Sweden to target Israeli interests in the European country.

