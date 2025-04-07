Yemen: US airstrikes on Sana’a kill at least four people

Tehran, IRNA – United States airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, have killed at least four people and wounded more than 20 others, according to the Yemeni Health Ministry.

Local sources said four women and children were among the casualties of the U.S. air raids, which targeted a home in Sana’a on Sunday.

U.S. warplanes also carried out three other airstrikes on the Al Jabal al Aswad area in the Bani Matar district, west of the capital. No details about possible casualties have been released yet.

The Ansarullah resistance movement said earlier that U.S. airstrikes killed at least two people overnight in Sa’ada and wounded nine.

Ansarullah has been carrying out military operations in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians during Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip. The group has vowed to continue the attacks until the war is halted and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The United States has launched more than 200 strikes on Yemen in recent weeks in support of the Israeli regime’s brutal Gaza war, killing mostly civilians in what it claimed to be a military campaign against Ansarullah.

‘We will never let you down’

Hazam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, pledged on Sunday that Yemen will continue to support Gaza until the Israeli aggression stops.

“We will never let you down, our people in Gaza, as long as we live,” he wrote on his X page.

“We pledge to God and to you that we will continue to support you with all available means and with military operations at sea and deep within Zionist territory that will defeat the enemy with God’s power and might until its aggression stops and its siege is lifted.”

He added, “How will we face God Almighty if we do not support you, when He, the Almighty, says, ‘If you do not go forth, He will punish you with a painful punishment.’”

4354**9417