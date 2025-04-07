Apr 7, 2025, 9:53 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85796228
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Araqchi discusses Iran's major foreign policy strategies in meeting with envoys in Tehran

Apr 7, 2025, 9:53 AM
News ID: 85796228
Araqchi discusses Iran's major foreign policy strategies in meeting with envoys in Tehran
Ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran participate in a ceremony on April 6, 2025, to mark the Persian New Year (Nowruz).

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hosts ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran at a ceremony to mark the Persian New Year (Nowruz).

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi addresses recent international developments and Iran's key foreign policy strategies during a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran.

On Sunday, Araqchi shared comments on Instagram about the ceremony in Tehran which was held a day earlier to mark the Persian New Year (Nowruz).

The celebration served as an opportunity to reflect on the latest international developments and discuss Iran's major foreign policy strategies, he said.

He also said that the attendees enjoyed performances of traditional Iranian music.

The event brought together some Iranian ministers and military officials, as well as a number of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions based in Tehran.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .