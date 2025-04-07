Pro-Gaza protests held in Turkey and Bangladesh

Demonstrations have taken place across Turkey and Bangladesh against Israel’s war on Gaza, where Palestinians face intense airstrikes and ground attacks on a daily basis as well as a dire humanitarian situation that continues to worsen due to Israeli restrictions on entry of aid supplies.

The protests in Turkey were held on Sunday in different cities including the capital, Ankara, where protesters gathered in front of the U.S. embassy to denounce Washington's support for the Israeli regime, according to TRT broadcaster.

The protesters also condemned Israeli crimes in Gaza, carrying signs reading “Free Palestine from the River to the Sea,” and “No to U.S. imperialism and Israeli occupation.” Other banners read “Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza,” as the protesters raised Palestinian flags.

Also on Sunday, the Private University Students Alliance of Bangladesh organized a rally in the capital, Dhaka, with protesting students expressing outrage at Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

“What is happening in Gaza is an outright war crime. Israel is carrying out this brutal massacre to take control of Gaza,” Turkey’s Anadolu news agency quoted Francis Farid, a BRAC University student as saying.

The student protesters condemned the international community’s silence on the Israeli crimes in Gaza, and called on Islamic countries to become united to take effective measures, including political ones, to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

Student leaders also called for protests and strikes on campuses across Bangladesh on Monday in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Israel resumed military strikes in Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, pushing up the total death toll from the war since early October 2023 to over 50,600. The regime has also blocked the entry of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza amid its renewed attacks.

9376**4194