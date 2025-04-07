Apr 7, 2025, 11:48 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85796409
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Netanyahu takes longer path to the U.S. to avoid arrest on an I.C.C. warrant

Apr 7, 2025, 11:48 AM
News ID: 85796409
Netanyahu takes longer path to the U.S. to avoid arrest on an I.C.C. warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu, under International Criminal Court investigation and an arrest warrant for crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes an indirect route to Washington to evade the potential risk posed by an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.).

According to UK-based Middle East Eye, Netanyahu landed in Washington on Sunday after a 400-kilometer detour to avoid flying over countries that might enforce the ICC arrest warrant.

Israeli authorities were concerned that an emergency landing of Netanyahu's aircraft might lead to countries such as Ireland, Iceland, and the Netherlands detaining him.

Netanyahu, under I.C.C. investigation and facing an arrest warrant for crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, has now arrived in Washington.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .