Netanyahu takes longer path to the U.S. to avoid arrest on an I.C.C. warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes an indirect route to Washington to evade the potential risk posed by an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.).

According to UK-based Middle East Eye, Netanyahu landed in Washington on Sunday after a 400-kilometer detour to avoid flying over countries that might enforce the ICC arrest warrant.

Israeli authorities were concerned that an emergency landing of Netanyahu's aircraft might lead to countries such as Ireland, Iceland, and the Netherlands detaining him.

Netanyahu, under I.C.C. investigation and facing an arrest warrant for crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, has now arrived in Washington.

